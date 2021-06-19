Girl dad Piarget Smith stresses why family must protect and respect each other

As the product of a two-parent household with an older sister and younger brother, Piarget Don Smith learned the nuances of a family structure by observation and pure, unadulterated love. A native of Chicago and proud graduate of Clark Atlanta University, Smith joined the ranks of non-profit services upon graduation before finding his niche in operations management at O’hare International Airport’s Primeflight Aviation Services. A proud girl dad to Cheyenne Sarai (13) and Phoenix Dior (8), Smith and his loving wife (Jasmine) of 12 years enjoy traveling, spending time with family, bike riding and swimming.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I believe my fatherhood culture is heavily built on a God-fearing, strong, family-first type of foundation. I think my wife and children look to me as the head of the household and in return, I feel like their provider and protector. I enjoy giving them a sense of protection and wisdom, while being able to talk to them about anything. I love to keep my children involved in extra-curricular activities and the opportunity to be exposed to new things.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

Because as a child, these life lessons are absorbed like a sponge more than ever! I believe children’s career interests are sparked and developed during elementary years from watching & listening to the adults in their lives. The skills they pick up on while observing are often some of the things that help them achieve goals throughout their life.

