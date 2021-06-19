Kandi Burruss gears up for her Broadway debut

“Real Housewife of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss continues to expand her empire and has just joined the production team for the Broadway debut of Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man. “The Chi” actress joins the team led by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is a series of vignettes between Black men in an urban, concrete landscape that delves into the Black man’s life in 21st century America. Topics range from neighborhood gentrification, loss of culture, materialism and the constant fear of dying by gun violence.

“I’m super excited I have added another little feather to my cap. You know how much I love Broadway, so to have an opportunity to join such a wonderful team, I mean I’m so excited about this. This play is just amazing. I’m overjoyed. I couldn’t wait to tell everybody because … you know to come on board as a producer of a Broadway play is a major thing,” Burruss told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man’s Broadway run will star “Pose‘s” Dyllón Burnside as well as Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Keith David. Burruss’ co-star on “The Chi,” Luke James, will act in the play as well.

“As we know, the best theater holds a mirror up and reflects the world to us. Thoughts of a Colored Man does something that is quietly revolutionary: it holds a mirror up to Black men and shows everyone the strong, wonderful, funny, caring, vulnerable, emotionally complex people that they are. The play speaks to everyone regardless of gender, race, or age,” Burruss explained in a statement to “Deadline.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man begins preview performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, Oct. 1, with an official opening on Sunday, Oct. 31. Steve H. Broadnax III will also direct the play. He also directed the world premiere of Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King, which won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for drama last week.