Ken Rye shares the importance of building a network with his child

Ken Rye is the CEO of Ken Rye Marketing / Hot Ice Entertainment Group, however, his most prominent position in life is that of being a father. Rye’s career has placed him in rooms with many powerful individuals who have provided lessons that have helped him navigate his life and career. Rye recently spoke with rolling out about the legacy he wishes to leave behind, the importance of keeping your word and why it is important to build a network.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children in your community?

I want to help my son and other young men to be self-sufficient by owning their own businesses, financial literacy, and serving our community. I want them to be confident in a purpose-driven life and generating wealth for others.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I expect [my son] to be well-rounded in academics, physical fitness, his music production – and to be spiritually and emotionally grounded. My culture is for him to focus on [himself], community development and positive leadership roles.

What is your playbook for fathering and life coaching?

My playbook is that I’m fervently behind [my son]. I’m on the sidelines and looking over his shoulder for him. When he performs especially well, I reward him. He knows that I love him and always expect him to give his best.

What insightful advice would you share about building a network?

I want the network to share similar goals, to be focused, and to be committed to always falling forward. It’s too easy for outside influences to discourage rather than being committed to growth. Avoid naysayers by any means necessary.

How important is keeping your word?

It’s essential, especially when clients, brands, and consumers give you money. I live off of [my word]. In my business, the networks are relatively small, and so my word is what keeps me employed and able to grow my business and relationships.

What advice would you give about driving your own dreams?

The people closest to you can spoil your dreams. If you are not confident in your own purpose the influences of others will completely destroy you. The world is full of undercover haters and people with no vision.

Share one of the fondest memories you’ve shared with your father, grandfather or another father figure.

My grandfather was a Caribbean immigrant from a small island called Monserrat. I spent much of my time with him as a kid where he taught me about being a gentleman, fine dining and how to cook amazing meals.