CUTLINE: Mitchell Scott shares his most valued and treasured fatherhood goals

Mitchell Louis Scott has always been surrounded by nature’s beauty. Growing up in Louisa County, Virginia, surrounded by God’s bountiful beauty, became the inspiration for Scott’s company, Mitchell Louis Apparel. Though the Mitchell Louis brand is one of Scott’s proudest accomplishments, it cannot be compared to the love and admiration he has for his wife Chan and their two children Mitchell II and Noah.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I would describe my fatherhood culture as a mix of the old and the new. By old, I am referring to raising my children in a home where both parents are not only present but respect and love one another. I am also referring to raising my children to be gentlemen whereby understanding the importance of respect, honesty, chivalry, and being a good person. … After work, I try to put all adult issues to the side and devote my full attention to my children. My children have a valued voice in my home where what they say matters. My wife and I always encourage them to try new things even when they are unsure.

From a father’s perspective, what books would you recommend every child read?

Elephant and Piggie by Mo Willems

Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri

Salt in His Shoes: Michael Jordan in Pursuit of a Dream by Deloris Jordan

