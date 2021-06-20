 Skip to content

Book of the week: Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose by Yusef Salaam

By Tigner | June 20, 2021 |

Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice

Yusef Salaam telling his story. No one’s life is the sum of the worst things that happened to them, and during Yusef Salaam’s seven years of wrongful incarceration as one of the Central Park Five, he grew from child to man, and gained a spiritual perspective on life. Yusef learned that we’re all “born on purpose, with a purpose.” Despite having confronted the racist heart of America while being “run over by the spiked wheels of injustice,” Yusef channeled his energy and pain into something positive, not just for himself but for other marginalized people and communities.

Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice is available on www.blackbookstore.com



