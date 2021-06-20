Mary J. Blige endorses New York mayoral candidate Ray McGuire (video)

Mary J. Blige is following her superstar friends Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy and has publicly endorsed New York mayoral candidate Ray McGuire.

The longtime Wall Street executive is one of 13 Democratic candidates vying for the office. The primary elections will be held on June 22 to whittle down the choices for the city’s next mayor.

“Ray has the greatest, most inclusive comeback plan for New York City. Right now at the top of my list is someone like Ray. He is the best choice for mayor for me. Because of Ray’s upbringing and being raised by a single parent mother, he understands the struggle of so many New Yorkers because I’m a woman with a single parent mother who’s seen it all. He understands. Ray is the businessman with the business plan. He has a track record for years of putting in the work helping New Yorkers. He’s not about the look, he’s about the grind,” stated Blige in a video endorsement.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley are just a few opponents that the former Citigroup executive will face off against.

“Ray actually has the receipts of his work. I grew up in New York and we did not have the best school systems. That’s because of people not caring. Ray is a man of integrity and a man of his word and cares about Black and Brown people getting ahead …,” added the “My Life” creator.

