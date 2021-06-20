Will Smith releasing memoir (photo)

Will Smith is indisputably one of the greatest box-office attractions in the modern history of motion pictures.

The star of blockbuster films like Men in Black, Independence Day and I am Legend told his 54 million Instagram followers that he is coming out with his debut memoir, WILL, after more than three decades in the entertainment game.

Smith used a Pixar filter to alert fans of the book with the nifty design by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. In the caption the Fresh Prince wrote, MY FIRST BOOK EVER!!

According to Willthebook.com, WILL is “the product of a profound journey of self knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”

The website goes on to say the book chronicles “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” star’s metamorphosis from a “fearful child” in West Philadelphia to “one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.”

With the help of bestselling writer Mark Manson who penned The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—, Smith, 52, talks about how he learned to manage his emotions and catapult himself to the apex of entertainment.

“Will Smith thought, with good reason, that he had won at life: not only was his own success unparalleled, his whole family was at the pinnacle of the entertainment world. Only they didn’t see it that way: they felt more like star performers in his circus, a seven-days-a-week job they hadn’t signed up for,” the website states.

Smith’s 21-year-old son Jaden Smith called the book a “life changer.” It is set for a Nov. 9 release by Penguin Pess. Fans can pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play and willthebook.com.