Damon Dash gives fiery response to Roc-A-Fella’s lawsuit against him

Damon Dash is fuming over Roc-A-Fella’s lawsuit to prevent him from selling his portion of the label along with allegedly putting the groundbreaking album Reasonable Doubt up for sale.

Dash called Jay a “liar” and “bully” while firing back over what he deems is his right to sell his portion of the company he has owned with Jay and Kareem Burke since 1995.

“He lying. That’s a whole lie. Jay owns one-third of Reasonable Doubt,” Dame barked to Page Six.

“They just said that I tried to sell an NFT (non-fungible token) of Reasonable Doubt and … it’s not true. I’m not running around to different places trying to auction off Reasonable Doubt. I’ve been working with one platform and that’s SuperFarm. And the thing is I own a third of Roc-A-Fella Records and I can sell my third if I feel like it.”

Furthermore, Dash told the newspaper that Jay tried to buy up his stake in Roc-A-Fella for a paltry price, which Dash viewed as an insult.

“That’s what corporate always does to the independent guy. It’s a case of corporate versus independent and how they try to bully me — but they are trying to bully the wrong one,” he said.

Dash says Jay is employing the same tactics used by corporate barons to squash someone who does something they don’t like.

“It is the same f—ing game. It just seems like they so mad if I get money. I don’t know why but why can’t I sell my third to who ever I want, whenever I want? I don’t have to ask,” he said. “He [Jay] don’t want nobody to eat but him. The real issue is [he has to] to compromise a man’s reputation for no reason.”