Jill Scott to star in ‘Highway to Heaven’ reboot

Philadelphia songstress Jill Scott will be showcasing her acting prowess once again and has been cast to star in the reboot of the classic ’80s television series “Highway to Heaven.” The updated version will be a movie series and will air on Lifetime and Scott will pair with Barry Watson in the roles originally made famous by Michael Landon and Victor French.

According to Deadline, Scott will play a new angel Angela who comes to Earth to help people in crisis. Landon played the male version of the character in the original series, the angel Jonathan, who was sent to Earth to help people in need. Watson will portray Junior High School principal Bruce to whom Angela reveals her true identity as they help people in trouble. French played Landon’s sidekick Mark.

Scott is also one of the executive producers for the upcoming films, which aim to inspire hope and will address contemporary social and emotional issues. Cindy Landon and the Michael Landon estate also are involved with the project.

“Yes. I’m so happy to be a part of Highway to Heaven; something sweet for the sweet. @lifetimetv. Enjoy with someone you love,” Scott posted on Twitter of her latest acting endeavor.

The synopsis of the first “Highway to Heaven” movie will center around Angela (Scott) as she assumes the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside the principal, Bruce (Watson), as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody and his father Jeff after the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa. As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody and Jeff, Bruce is in disbelief when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work.

Scott has built up quite an impressive résumé with acting credits that include Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married, “Black Lightning,” Steel Magnolias and “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.” She also currently stars as Hazel on “The First Wives Club” which streams on BET+.