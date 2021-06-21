Kevin Hart delves into his infidelities on ‘Red Table Talk’ (video)

Two Philly phenoms, Kevin Hart and Will Smith, sat down for the Father’s Day edition of “Red Table Talk” to discuss parenthood, marriage and Hart’s bouts of infidelity.

For the first time, Hart delved into the aftermath of his cheating “debacles” and how it impacted his relationships with his children.

“I stepped in some s—, yeah,” Hart, 41, responded when Smith, 52, broached the topic of his philandering days and the fallout with his kids. “You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion.”

Hart said that, as a comedian, he has developed a thick skin when it comes to the public backlash to his well-known missteps. But there is a very different dynamic when his own children look at him sideways.

“Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me,” Hart said. “But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you gotta have those conversations, the head drops for the first time.”

As most fans know, the Ride Along and Think Like a Man star cheated on his wife Eniko Parrish with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas in 2017. Worse, the romantic tryst was videotaped and later degenerated into a lawsuit that made national headlines and amplified Hart’s mortification.

“Now you realize there’s a different emotional cord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. My daughter touched on that cord, man,” Hart said.

“When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with [daughter] Heaven, g–d—,” Hart continued. “That was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I’m sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real. To understand, I’m still dad.”

Flip the page to view the entire episode of Hart and Smith talking man-to-man on “Red Table Talk.”