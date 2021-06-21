Nina Simone’s granddaughter defends Chloe Bailey’s risqué performance

Chloe Bailey, one half of the dynamic R&B duo Chloe x Halle, made her solo television debut Friday, June 18, 2021, on ABC’s “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special,” performing a cover of Nina Simone’s 1965 classic “Feeling Good.” Many viewers felt the singer’s set was simply too sexy for the track.

Bailey stunned the audience in a sparkly catsuit while dancing in front of a giant moon during her sexy set, which featured some racy moves and even a little twerking.

Not long after her performance, some viewers thought Bailey’s moves were raunchy and not a good representation of Juneteenth. One of them, @Jah_1_luv, who tweeted: “Chloe Bailey’s performance for Juneteenth was embarrassing. She did entirely too much. Trying to be sexy for an event which was about ending slavery WAS NOT IT!”

Chloe Bailey performance for Juneteenth was embarrassing. She did entirely too much. Trying to be sexy for an event which was about ending slavery WAS NOT IT. That performance was hot trash. — Jah (@Jah_1_luv) June 19, 2021

Nina Simone’s granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, however, took to Twitter this weekend to defend Bailey and remind people that her grandmother was “unapologetically herself” and a “bada– woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself,” she wrote.

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

In a separate tweet, Kelly also stated that being a legendary musician does not mean Simone wouldn’t appreciate a sultry take on a classic. In fact, that’s sort of the entire point of the song.

Simone’s “Feeling Good” was recorded in 1965 for her album I Put a Spell on You. Over the years, the song has been covered by many artists. Bailey has yet to comment on the mixed reaction to her performance but took time on Saturday to thank Kelly for her support.

thank you so much. your grandmother!! what a legacy!!! i will forever x always love Ms. Simone. she has always inspired me 🖤🤎 https://t.co/kfANrRy1ZX — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) June 19, 2021

And Bailey had this to say when asked about her performance during an interview on Monday on “Good Morning America”:

This is not the first time the R&B songstress has caused a stir online. In January, Bailey took to Instagram Live to voice her opinion after receiving an onslaught of comments condemning her for being “too sexy” and “turning into a sexual object” on her platform.

