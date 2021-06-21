Rick Ross to chronicle his boss moves with new album and book

Rick Ross seems to have kept himself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be releasing his second book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, on Sept. 7, 2021.

The synopsis of the book states that the upcoming read is a captivating and inspiring guide to building an untouchable empire from mud to marble, no matter what obstacles stand in the way. The book examines Ross’s towering presence in the business world and the obstacles he overcame. Despite adversity and setbacks, Ross held tight to his vision and never settled for anything less than greatness. Now, for the first time, he shares his secrets to success, offering his own life as a road map to readers looking to build their own empire.

Hanover Square Press, which published Ross’s 2019 memoir Hurricanes, will release The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire as well. Ross made headlines again last week when he revealed he cut his own grass as a way to cut a few costs and to reflect on life and his accomplishments. His saving tips also will be highlighted as well as an empowering section called “Boss Commandments” that everyone can implement to improve their lives, excel in the business world and achieve even their wildest dreams.

“This was a book that I put together during the pandemic when I had that time to do everything I wanted to do,” the Maybach Music CEO told Complex. “We fed the horses, we cut the grass, we did this and that. It really opened the doors for me. It’s a lot of things that a lot of people may not believe. Me cutting the grass or me flying Delta, that’s just a tip of the iceberg.”

Ross also told Complex that he has a new album simmering that he’s just waiting to unleash.

“Richer Than I Ever Been. I’m actually in the final stages of the LP. I can’t wait to get ready and release it,” added Rozay. “I want to release two records, possibly at one time. They could be coming as soon as in the next two or three weeks. But my album will be out this summer, and it’s going to be exciting. I really pushed the envelope. I didn’t just want to put something on the street just to say I released another project. I wanted to elevate, go to the next level. I believe I’ve done that. So, we fixing to get ready and drop it.”

Check out the cover of Ross’s new book below, which is available for pre-order.