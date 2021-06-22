Chris Brown accused of assaulting another woman

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of assaulting a woman inside a Los Angeles home, according to NBC News.

According to the station’s conversation with the Los Angeles Police Department, the alleged battery took place in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles.

The LAPD says an argument ensued between Brown and an unnamed woman. Brown then allegedly assaulted the woman by smacking her across her head so hard that it knocked her weave out.

There were no reported injuries, and Brown was not arrested. The case has been given to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

“We have not been referred a case yet in this matter,” the City Attorney’s Office said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

So far, there is no indictment, but the irascible Brown, 32, may already be convicted in the court of public opinion based on his past behavior.

Fans vividly remember that Brown was subjected to six years probation after being convicted of assaulting fellow singer and former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Another of Brown’s famous girlfriends, Karrueche Tran, was granted a restraining order against him in 2017 that is scheduled to last for five years.

In 2018, a woman was allegedly assaulted at his LA mansion by associates during an alleged drug-fueled orgy.

The following year, Brown was detained then released after being accused of rape and drug offenses in Paris.