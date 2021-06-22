Def Jam paid for DMX’s funeral

DMX‘s record company paid for his funeral.

The rapper and actor tragically died in April at the age of 50, a week after he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, and it’s been revealed that Def Jam Recordings footed a bill of more than $35,000 to cover the costs of his memorial service.

According to probate documents obtained by TMZ, the firm stepped in to pay fees incurred by the family to Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in New York, with the receipt, which was dated May 5, 2021, showing the $35,228.13 costs included the transfer of remains to the funeral home and embalming, as well as the hearse and funeral flowers.

There was no specific mention of the monster truck that carried DMX’s customized red casket, which cost $7,450, to the Barclays Center for his celebration of life in the bill, so it is unclear who covered the cost of that.

The family of the “Party Up” hitmaker — whose real name was Earl Simmons — hailed the father-of-15 “a warrior” when they announced his passing.

They said in a statement at the time: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”