Janet Hubert to star alongside Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony in new film

Veteran actress Janet Hubert, who’ll always be remembered as Aunt Viv from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is making a huge comeback this year. Hubert has been cast in the upcoming Netflix film “The Perfect Find,” which also will star Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony and Aisha Hinds. As previously reported, Hubert was added to the cast of the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

According to Deadline, “The Perfect Find” is based on the novel by Tia Williams. It centers on a 40-year-old woman with everything on the line — including a high-stakes career, ticking biological clock and bank account — who’s watching to see if she’s willing to risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback for good.

“Can’t wait for this one @gabunion & @missnuma 🥰🥰Gab we haven’t done a film together since Think Like A Man. This one is gonna be GOODDDDD❤️❤️can’t forget @keithpowers too!! DREAM TEAM 🎉,” Anthony wrote on Instagram about the new film.

Union is also one of the producers on the project, which will be directed by Numa Perrier. Perrier wrote the script with Leigh Davenport.

“Well this is exciting!!! Can’t wait to get started. The character of Darcy is a force to be reckoned with, and @gabunion is exactly the kind of playmate to make this all kinds of fun! Thanks @netflix and @missnuma for this opportunity. Here we go! #onlyloveisreal ❤️ #blackgirlmagic #latinxonscreen #representationmatters,” Torres wrote on IG.

Powers, who is best known for playing Ronnie DeVoe in “The New Edition Story,” also hit up social media to share the news on the upcoming movie.

“All glory to God. Any win of mine is a win for 916. Thank you @gabunion, @producertommy, @missnuma, Holly Fleischer and @netflix for believing in me. Can’t wait to get to work. 🙏🏿❤️,” he posted.