Khloe Kardashian dumps Tristan Thompson again after alleged indiscretions

Well, here we go again.

This may seem like a case of déjà vu as Khloe Kardashian had recently taken Tristan Thompson back. Again. And now Kardashian has reportedly dumped him. Again.

Kardashian, 36, has broken up with the 30-year-old NBA player, according to Page Six and Yahoo! Entertainment nearly a year after the couple reconciled.

This news comes amid multiple reports recently that the Boston Celtics backup center has been unfaithful again.

The two publications report that Thompson was seen entering a private room with three women at a party in Bel-Air, a ritzy neighborhood in Los Angeles on Friday, June 18, 2021. The witnesses reportedly noticed that his clothes were “pressed” when he entered the room, but when he emerged 30 minutes later, Thompson was looking “disheveled.”

Both outlets add that Thompson, who is very conspicuous because of his 6-foot-9 frame, was seen partying it up loudly at the celebrity-filled party attended by the likes of Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown.

Their relationship seems like a rerun. The pair first broke up in 2018. Thompson was videotaped and photographed kissing two women inside a club before taking one of them back to his New York hotel, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True. Kardashian took Thompson back, but they famously split again in 2019 when Thompson was rumored to have kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian has publicly spoken about this latest episode of alleged cheating. But Thompson did post a cryptic message on his Twitter account with “cap” emojis, which means “lies.” However, Thompson doesn’t specify what fabrications he’s referring to.