Master P wants to coach the New Orleans Pelicans (video)

The New Orleans Pelicans had a rough season this year finishing with a 31-41 record, which led Stan Van Gundy to agree to part ways with the team after only his first year as coach. Van Gundy’s bumpy relationship with several players was also part of the friction who seemed to reject his demanding coaching style.

According to multiple reports, several family members of Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson have vented that they want to see him traded because of the lack of development and the constant changing of head coaches. Master P weighed in with TMZ about the team and threw his name into the ring once again for a coaching position with his native hometown squad and wanting Williamson to stay.

“New Orleans a good spot, man. You can win in New Orleans…And Van Gundy, they got rid of him. I think it’s about the right fit and putting the right people together,” said Master P. “I think it’s time for something different. It would be something different and unique for the NBA, and I know that I could show people like Zion and all the other great players on that team. … They need somebody that understands them. So if they bring me in as head coach or assistant coach, I think I could change the game. We’ll win, and Zion’ll be happy. I feel like it’s motivating the players and understanding them. That’s the most important thing.”

Alvin Gentry coached The Pelicans before Van Gundy and contemplated hiring the No Limit CEO as an assistant coach several years back.

“He should have did it. I think he would still have his job if he did that,” Master P said. “I also think that it’s time to do something different and unique. … The NBA is entertainment, and I think it’s time for me to be the first hip-hop coach.

“I know basketball. I played in the NBA. I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future, big-time pro athletes. I used to coach DeMar DeRozan, a lot of great players.”

