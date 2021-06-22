Trick Daddy shades Beyoncé and Jay-Z during Clubhouse chat

Trick Daddy is incurring the wrath of the mighty Beyhive after he blasted Beyoncé for having suspect singing skills and said Jay-Z does not belong at the pinnacle of the hip-hop nation.

The Miami-born rap icon reportedly made the inflammatory statement during a profanity-laced tirade while on the Clubhouse app on Monday, June 21, 2021. The recording begins as Trick is discussing an artist with whom Queen Bey collaborated.

“Beyoncé f— with her because she see money,” he said without naming the artist, according to Hot New Hip Hop and Hollywood Life. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothing. Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her muthaf—ing self. Beyoncé can’t sing!” said Trick Daddy.

His incendiary remarks were cosigned by some of the panelists. But Trick was hardly finished.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick said. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B, what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Who put him on a level like that? New York lost Biggie and needed a hero. They wanted to be the mecca of hip-hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z.”

Listen in:

Trick Daddy, who stars in the reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” alongside his former protégé Trina, also accused Jay of buying hits. He said Hov’s smash hit “Big Pimpin’” featuring the Texas-based rap group UGK was purchased after the single “got big.”

Needless to say, the Beyhive has been rustled awake and swarmed over Trick for his disrespectful utterance.

Trick daddy needs to slow down on the crack. — Omar (@jessicakpator) June 22, 2021

lol trick daddy got what’s coming for him… don’t speak lies on beyoncé 😭 — D 🤴🏽 (@motherlandripp) June 22, 2021

chile….i KNOW trick daddy ain’t taking about THEE BEYONĆE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER pic.twitter.com/wD77M7DME9 — Takiya LaNiece (@GlamGodKia) June 22, 2021

The beyhive after they find out what Trick Daddy said about beyonce😂 pic.twitter.com/ME80VYoBry — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 22, 2021

Someone even unearthed a dated video of rapper Khia roasting Trick Daddy into oblivion.