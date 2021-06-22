Twitter calls ‘Karen’ movie a rip-off of Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ (video)

The release of a trailer for the upcoming film “Karen” ignited Twitter on Tuesday, June 22, with irate fans calling it a “rip-off” of Jordan Peele’s 2017 classic Get Out.

Many fans took umbrage with the premise of “Karen.” It is centered around a spooky and deranged White woman who is hell-bent on terrorizing her new Black neighbors who just moved into the neighborhood, driving them away. The film stars Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke as the Black power couple, and features Tayrn Manning as the demented character “Karen White.”

Some fans were mildly amused that a movie could be made out of a stereotype.

OMG they actually made a horror movie about a Karen. #karen pic.twitter.com/nmFD86b55G — Brad Stephenson☕️ (@Shuttlecock) June 22, 2021

Fans may remember Manning from her role as a tragic, dead-end prostitute in the Terrence Howard-led film Hustle & Flow. But her presence may not be enough to save the film from the wrath of a legion of detractors.

Jordan Peele only has two films under his belt as a director and he already has people trying to copy his formula. Talk about impact. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 22, 2021

Dear Hollywood, Hear me out: STOP trying to duplicate Jordan Peele’s work. It can’t be done lol. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 22, 2021

A lot of these directors wanna capture the essence of a Jordan Peele thriller without the nuance that made his films work all to make a profit off movies that look like the parodies from Dear White People https://t.co/PTRG8LOths — 𝕤𝕚𝕒𝕙. ✨ 😌 ✌🏾 ✨ (@SiahJayAndre) June 22, 2021

i feel with these jordan peele copycat films popping up a common thread with a lot of them are how they take black trauma and well known tropes regarding racism and like… do nothing with them

they're too on the nose to be clever and lack the supernatural twist to be engaging — wyatt @ NYC soon! (@vlzxero) June 22, 2021