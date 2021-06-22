 Skip to content

Twitter calls ‘Karen’ movie a rip-off of Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ (video)

Jordan Peele (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The release of a trailer for the upcoming film “Karen” ignited Twitter on Tuesday, June 22, with irate fans calling it a “rip-off” of Jordan Peele’s 2017 classic Get Out. 

Many fans took umbrage with the premise of “Karen.” It is centered around a spooky and deranged White woman who is hell-bent on terrorizing her new Black neighbors who just moved into the neighborhood, driving them away. The film stars Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke as the Black power couple, and features Tayrn Manning as the demented character “Karen White.”

Some fans were mildly amused that a movie could be made out of a stereotype.

Fans may remember Manning from her role as a tragic, dead-end prostitute in the Terrence Howard-led film Hustle & Flow. But her presence may not be enough to save the film from the wrath of a legion of detractors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



