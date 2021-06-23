Early Walker of W&W Towing committed to keeping people safe during pandemic

Rolling out publisher and CEO Munson Steed sat down with Chicago entrepreneur Early Walker. One of his businesses, W&W Towing, has been featured on AMC’s hit show “Hustle & Tow.” Walker is a big believer in giving back to his community and helping families in the Chicagoland area and beyond.

How have you managed to maintain your businesses during these uncertain times, which have impacted many companies in America and around the world?

One of the most important things that relate to being an entrepreneur is learning how to adapt to any climate, in any condition. In reality, this was a huge reset moment, especially for new business owners.

Where were you when you first heard about a COVID-19 vaccine being available to everyone, and what was your first reaction?

I think we were right in the middle of filming when they started talking about vaccines. I’m gonna be honest — my first thought was heck no, I’m not doing it. Later, when the pandemic was getting worse, I ended up getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I’m happy I got the vaccine.

Have you reset your health habits during the pandemic? How?

Yes. I’ve increased [my] exercising, herbs. I have every sea moss, elderberry, vitamins. … Everything.

What kind of business protocols did you put in place? Does everybody have to wear a mask? Did you post a sign on the door of your business?

Yes. I put signs up letting customers know you do need a mask. I also downsized my office staff to keep the chances low of contracting the virus.

