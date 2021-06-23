Mary J. Blige admits it was ‘painful’ reliving her childhood in new documentary

Mary J. Blige found it “painful” to revisit the dark moments of her childhood for a new documentary.

The 50-year-old singer has recalled significant moments in her childhood for “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” and she admits it’s been a “heavy” experience.

She shared: “To go back and actually show them where the pain came from, it was heavy, but it was nothing because those are my fans.

“In order to do a ‘My Life’ documentary, you have to go back and show people what happened, you know? Why it happened and where did all this pain come from.”

While music has always fueled and fed my soul, classic Black film and TV has always brought happiness to my life, even through the darkest moments. Check out some of my favorite titles featured all month, and also my documentary, Mary J. Blige's My Life, June 25th on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/47jvTgEGr6 — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) June 7, 2021

The award-winning star — whose childhood experiences inspired her 1994 album My Life — was determined to be open and honest with her fans in the documentary.

However, she confessed that it was tough to relive some of her darkest moments.

Blige told “Entertainment Tonight”: “That was painful because the most painful part is, ‘Why so much stuff, so much stuff had to happen to a little girl?’ But that happens, you know? Little girls aren’t safe. Little boys aren’t safe.”

The chart-topping star has also discussed her mother’s pain during those years.

She said: “Just speaking about all of that and how my mother was single and she was trying to raise us and she was being hurt. And she was in pain. And we all was in pain, but we were trying to survive without everyone knowing we were in pain.”

Blige has managed to transform her life through her music career and, looking back on her journey, she can barely believe what’s she managed to achieve.

She shared: “It’s just beautiful. It’s amazing. It’s humbling, and for me, it’s just a responsibility ’cause, you know, I got something right.

“I’m just grateful. I’m so grateful that people love me like that. I never thought I would ever touch people.”

Check out the trailer for “My Life” below.