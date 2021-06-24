Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade launching line of baby skin care products

Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union just launched another business and are now skin care brand founders with their latest endeavor, Proudly. The new line was created specifically for children with melanin-rich skin and is slated to officially launch in late 2021. Proudly will distinguish itself from the pack as most baby products are all-inclusive and ignore skin concerns of Black and Brown children.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, Proudly. As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the couple said in a joint statement to Essence. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

Shaking up the business arena, Wade and Union plan to only partner with companies that focus on and practice “diversity, equity, inclusion and other ethical practices with good business,” specifically when it comes to their recruitment efforts and treatment of their employees.

“Today @dwyanewade and I are announcing our newest baby: PROUDLY. @theproudlyco is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it. 🙏🏾 #proudly,” Union further wrote on Instagram about the new company.

Union and Wade have partnered with Pamela Cholankeril, formerly of Estée Lauder Companies Inc., who will serve as president of Proudly. They also are working with dermatologist Naana Boakye, M.D., who helped to formulate the ingredients in the new line.

“It is imperative that skin care brands take into account the structural and functional differences in melanated skin prior to formulating skin care products. If not, the ingredients in the products can cause skin irritation, hyperpigmentation, or possibly exacerbate an existing condition,” Baokye told Essence. “In formulating each and every Proudly product, we have taken into account each ingredient that would help maintain the wellness and health of the skin barrier.”

The Wades will be releasing more information about the rollout of their baby skin care line in the coming weeks at proudlycompany.com. The retired NBA champion also hit up Instagram to discuss their newest venture with his wife and changing the beauty game.

“Excited to announce @theproudlyco… the first truly diverse, representative baby products company founded by #TheWades 🖤🖤🖤 … Excited to share this clean, sustainable baby care brand made specifically for babies and children of color,” Wade wrote on IG.