Fans go off after Lil Duval calls DaBaby ‘this generation’s Ludacris’

Hip-hop heads are incensed that comedian Lil Duval had the audacity to put rapper DaBaby in the same vicinity as industry luminary Ludacris.

Ludacris is probably feeling special today that so many have defended his legacy and cultural impact. Throngs of rap fans took umbrage when Duval tweeted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that current rap superstar DaBaby is “this generation’s Ludacris.”

Da baby is this generation Ludacris — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Many rap fans felt it was an insult to put DaBaby on Ludacris’ level and sounded off with disgust on Twitter.

I can't get over how awful this tweet is…Luda had more flows in 1 song than Baby has in his entire discography https://t.co/cArfTxtI49 — 🗣️🐊 (@KnuthDaddy) June 24, 2021

No, Luda had range, variety. DaBaby make the exact same song every time with a little tweak to the beat. https://t.co/Hh4mChiEKV — Ocean Drive Slim 🌊 (@Simply_KAS) June 24, 2021

The immediate blowback from fans produced a stiff breeze that Lil Duval definitely felt. He then tried to explain further what he meant in a follow-up tweet that the rapper’s comedic bent in their videos is similar.

Come on nih y’all hating if y’all don’t see it 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yzyYosiNmC — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Fans weren’t trying to hear it, however, and continued to sound off on Lil Duval. Many believe Luda is a supremely talented lyricist and “spitter” who routinely drops bars but has been underestimated or underappreciated for the balance of his career.

Finally, Duval broke down what he meant by the comparison.

“I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap,” Duval penned. “I don’t know why I’m debating with y’all cuz y’all gon always say the person y’all grew up loving is the best.”

Not that i care, but when did the debate turn into who’s the most lyrical? I never compared da baby lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it 😂😂😂😂😂 but continue — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

He asked for it, and the pummeling of Lil Duval continued.

Twitter blocking every comparison of DaBaby to Ludacris. Luda had 10x the hits & cultural impact DaBaby will ever have…pic.twitter.com/ZfxvcdqbaM — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 24, 2021

Me when I saw Lil Duval called Da Baby the Ludacris of this generation. pic.twitter.com/kdpy4uqmyq — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 24, 2021