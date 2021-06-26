TLC to celebrate the 27th anniversary of ‘CrazySexyCool’ with national tour

As COVID-19 restrictions relax by the day, concert halls and entertainment venues are opening back up and musicians are preparing to hit the road once again. TLC just announced that they are suiting back up and T-Boz and Chili will be headlining their Celebration of CrazySexyCool National Tour which will kick off on Sept. 3, 2021. This year marks 27 years since they released their diamond selling opus CrazySexyCool which has sold over 10 million units to date. The album included the platinum-selling singles “Creep” and “Waterfalls” which elevated them to pop stardom.

“I’m so excited for this tour because we’ve been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and finally, we get to do it. This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration. So hard to contain the excitement inside of me for this tour! Honored to have @btnhlive with us! Who’s coming for this celebration?,” Chili posted on Instagram.

Cleveland’s Bone Thugs N’ Harmony will accompany TLC on the LiveNation sponsored tour which will also have a few guest surprises at various cities as well on the 18-city trek.

“This ’bout to be so lit 🔥 #bonethugsnharmony on tour with @therealtboz @therealchilli @officialtlc. September coming quick better get [email protected] tickets NOW. It’s a complete honor to be support for this #TLC #crazysexycooltour #2021,” Layzie Bone commented on IG.

A two-hour documentary special called “Biography: TLC” will also premiere on A&E in 2022. The special will chronicle the group’s powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds after losing group member Left-Eye as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary.

Check the ‘Celebration of CrazySexyCool’ national tour dates on the following page.