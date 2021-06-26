Trae Tha Truth to open ice cream shop employing individuals with special needs

Trae Tha Truth continues giving back to his Texas community and will soon open a new ice cream parlor in Katy, Texas, which is just west of his native Houston. Trae and his business partner Roderick Baston will open a franchise branch of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, the Dallas ice cream shop founded by Tom Landis that provides employment to individuals with special needs. Trae announced the news on Instagram this week and hopes to inspire others to give back as well.

“God Is Key! I’m Proud To Announce Me & My Bro ( Rod ) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22. This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!! We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty.The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!!,” Tha Truth posted.

Baston told the Houston Chronicle that he got the idea for opening the ice cream shop after seeing Howdy Homemade featured on NBC’s “Today Show.”

“I called Trae and said we need to bring this to Houston and we moved forward from there,” adding that he is working with local organizations such as Smartie Pants Academy Center in Katy and Katy Wolf Pack, both supporting the special needs community, to help recruit workers for the store.

The project is also special to Tha Truth because he has a teenage son with special needs named D’Nico. “Anything we can do special needs-wise, is a plus for us. It elevates and supports the special needs community,” he commented to the Houston Chronicle.

Last January, the Houston MC also partnered with Cubby Love Bears, a company that makes teddy bears and creates stuffed animals to help non-verbal children communicate better with their caregivers.