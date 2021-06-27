Jeezy says he’s outgrown his iced out jewelry phase (video)

Jeezy has been balling for a minute and the need to flaunt his wealth doesn’t rate as high as it once did. The Snowman recently sat down with GQ and revealed ten things he can’t live without. During the interview, the Atlanta bred trap star stated that one of his essential possessions were his cars and that he prefers to ride as low-key as possible.

“Gotta keep keys to the whip so I can get out of the house and get in traffic and shake and move … These are the keys to my Rolls Royce. I do have a lot of cars but most of the time I just try to keep it simple. All of my fleet is white. I’m Snowman and I happen to like white cars and it goes with who I am. My thing is about class. I just keep things clean with no rims … factory, just classy,” the “Soul Survivor” rapper explained.

Because his moniker is “The Snowman,” you’d think that he likes his jewelry gaudy and flooded with ice but it’s just the opposite for the bossed up hip-hop statesmen.

“Right here on my wrist, gotta know the time, gotta have the Rolex. Plain Jane, Sky Dweller. I do own a lot of watches but I try to keep it as plain as possible because I just feel like that’s more powerful for me. When you walk around and look [confident] and you feel good, and you can actually tell the time with your watch, I think that shows the kind of person you are with or without the stones,” added Jeezy.

He also made it clear that he respects new artists and how they flaunt their jewelry and admits it’s a phase he went through as well.

