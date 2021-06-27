Kid Cudi reveals how Kanye West felt about him wearing a dress (video)

Kid Cudi made a bold fashion statement when he performed on “Saturday Night Live” in April donning a floral dress with spaghetti straps while he sang “Sad People.” The rapper later announced on social media that the outfit was a tribute to Kurt Cobain.

Kid Cudi stopped by HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on Friday, June 25 and discussed his choice in wearing the dress designed by Virgil Abloh and how he hoped to inspire confidence in kids.

“The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in the dress was very Rock ‘N Roll to me, it was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it. I want to be a disruptor, I want to f— s— up. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves do what they want to do,” the “Day ‘n Nite’” singer explained.

Kid Cudi also answered that Kanye West hadn’t spoken to him about his choice of attire on “Saturday Night Live” but he knows his friend didn’t have a problem with it.

“It’s not like Kanye’s gonna hit me up and be like, ‘Yo that dress was fresh.’ But it’s OK, I know that Kanye sees that and he respects me for it,” he added.

The Man On The Moon creator also said he wasn’t worried about any criticism he would receive and that most of the comments have been positive.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a f— about what anyone thinks. You can’t when you’re doing this s—. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that because hip-hop is so weird about s—. I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, ‘yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this,’” Kid Cudi further commented.

Check out the clip of Kid Cudi discussing his fashion choices on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” below.