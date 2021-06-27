Master P signs with Roc Nation Sports

Music mogul Master P has reportedly signed with Jay-Z’s sports agency as he continues the pursuit of his longshot goal of entering the NBA.

Percy Miller, 54, wants another crack at the game he loves by becoming the head coach of his hometown New Orleans Pelicans. Old school rap fans remember that Miller, who was talented enough to earn a basketball scholarship to the University of Houston, had two impressive tryouts with NBA teams in the late 1990s before getting cut.

Now, Master P wants to replace Stan Van Gundy who was fired after just one season at the helm of the Pelicans. The first step to getting in the game was signing on with one of the most successful sports agencies.

“Right now, I just hired a sports agent,” P told TMZ in Beverly Hills. “So, you know, to be an NBA coach, you have to have a sports agent.”

Master P signed with Roc Nation Sports’ Raymond Brothers who, coincidentally. is a Louisiana native who’s repped players such as Lonzo and LiMelo Ball, Zach Randolph and Caron Butler.

The rap pioneer and founder of the groundbreaking No Limit music label admitted that he’s not a master of the technical aspect of coaching. But the person who was just fired, Gundy, was and yet failed. So Master P is angling for the job by coming at it from a different perspective.

“I’m not an X and O coach, but I understand people management. We don’t need another X and O coach. Gundy was an X and O coach, it didn’t work,” he said.

“Times have changed. I think I have the best people management skills than any NBA coach can have.”