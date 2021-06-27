Ohio quadruplets graduate together from Yale

The Wade quadruplets made international headlines when they were accepted to 60 of the most elite schools in America after their high school graduation in Ohio.

Four years later, the 22-year-old scholastic superstars from suburban Cincinnati blazed up the headlines once again as they graduated together from Yale University, one of the most elite schools in the world.

Born minutes apart, Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade’s fortunes and lives were always inextricably intertwined, and perhaps always will be. But when the brothers decided to attend the same institution, they deliberately chose different majors in order to finally carve out their individuality. They selected Yale over 59 other elite schools such as Harvard, Stanford and Duke.

When they set out from their Liberty Township, Ohio, high school, some 25 miles north of Cincinnati, they were determined to be apart all while staying together.

“We grew up in this town where we had always existed as The Quads or the Wade brothers. But when we got to Yale, it was very much small fish in a big pond. Nobody really knew who we were. I feel that when people met me at Yale, they met Aaron Wade, as opposed to one of the quadruplets,” Aaron told “Today.” “I wouldn’t [sic] just be walking on the street and just be like, ‘Oh hey, there’s my brother.’ When that happened, I would be [shaken]. I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I completely forgot that you go to this school.’”

According to People magazine, Aaron matriculated through the New Haven, Connecticut, school with a “double major in computer science and psychology, while Nick received a degree in political science, with a minor in Arabic. Zach double majored in chemical engineering and economics, while Nigel got his degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.”

Flip the page to find out where the brothers are headed after graduation.