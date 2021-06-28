Lil Kim calls out rap superstar she wants to face in a Verzuz battle (video)

Rap royalty Lil Kim was very quick and clear in her answer about engaging in a Verzuz battle and who she wants to go up against.

The ’90s rap legend, whose full name is Kimberly Denise Jones, was on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles when she was asked by “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy if she was interested in participating in a Verzuz battle in the near future.

“The Players Anthem” rapper immediately responded, “Yes.”

Being the provocateur he normally is, DJ Envy asked who Lil Kim, 46, would like to face off against. Again, Lil Kim did not hesitate.

“Nicki,” Kim answered, referring to rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

Lil Kim said she would love to do a #VERZUZ with Nicki Minaj at the #BETAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/thJGgS9X5r — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) June 27, 2021

This is, of course, a musical matchup that hip-hop fans have been pining for ever since Verzuz became a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic outbreak in 2020.

Minaj, 38, has yet to respond to basically being called out by Lil Kim.

What do you think about Lil Kim’s pronouncement?

Of course, Kim’s bodacious statement set Twitter off, with both fan bases bringing the heat.

i thought she didn’t know nicki…. literally EVERYBODY is backtracking because the nicki hate train is no longer and i’m loving every second. ms. thing wouldn’t stand a CHANCE against nicki minaj. pic.twitter.com/vxWROB6Y7u — barbie (@barbiewinagain) June 27, 2021

I think they made up. But overall Kim’s gonna stomp — mortal stan back 2 times (@StanTimes) June 27, 2021

Good. I think Barbz have no idea the impact Lil Kim has had in hip hop. Her music is nostalgic. Nicki’s music is gonna sound like bubble gum against Kim’s. At least to the ears of people who grew up listening to Kim’s style of music🤷🏾‍♀️ — A Certain Somebody (@not_batman_ok) June 28, 2021