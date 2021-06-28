 Skip to content

Music » Lil Kim calls out rap superstar she wants to face in a Verzuz battle (video)

Lil Kim calls out rap superstar she wants to face in a Verzuz battle (video)

By Terry Shropshire | June 28, 2021 |

Nicki Minaj on the TIDAL X: 1015 red carpet at the Barclays Center. (Photo by Guillermo, PacificCoastNews)

Rap royalty Lil Kim was very quick and clear in her answer about engaging in a Verzuz battle and who she wants to go up against.

The ’90s rap legend, whose full name is Kimberly Denise Jones, was on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles when she was asked by “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy if she was interested in participating in a Verzuz battle in the near future.

“The Players Anthem” rapper immediately responded, “Yes.”

Being the provocateur he normally is, DJ Envy asked who Lil Kim, 46, would like to face off against. Again, Lil Kim did not hesitate.

“Nicki,” Kim answered, referring to rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

This is, of course, a musical matchup that hip-hop fans have been pining for ever since Verzuz became a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic outbreak in 2020.

Minaj, 38, has yet to respond to basically being called out by Lil Kim.

What do you think about Lil Kim’s pronouncement?

Of course, Kim’s bodacious statement set Twitter off, with both fan bases bringing the heat.

 

 

 

 

 



Posted in Music and tagged , , , , ,

Young M.A checks into rehab

Vic Mensa teams up with Hollywood costume designer Ruth E. Carter for new film

Cardi B expecting 2nd child (photos)

Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz discusses Verzuz going public on the stock market

Kid Cudi reveals how Kanye West felt about him wearing a dress (video)

Megan Thee Stallion discusses her relationship with Pardison Fontaine (video)



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.