Pop Smoke’s family approves of Travis Scott-Dior tribute (video)

Travis Scott is helping make sure Pop Smoke’s memory lives on forever and honored the late Brooklyn rapper with his latest Dior collection. The “Sicko Mode” rapper released a new t-shirt with the fashion house with Pop Smoke’s face on the front.

“U CAN’T SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER,” Scott posted on Instagram.

The t-shirt is part of the new Summer 2022 collection that Scott was recruited to work on alongside Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones. Scott’s involvement also marks the first time a musician will be enlisted to create a collection for Dior.

Pop Smoke’s older brother Obasi Jackson checked in with TMZ and expressed that the family was pleased with the outcome.

“So my mom, she saw the t-shirt first and she thought it was going to be an approval of the shirt but it was actually the final cut. She was very appreciative of the sentiment of Travis Scott doing that for Pop and as a whole, we definitely appreciate the love that he’s trying to create around Pop. Definitely with his new album coming out, I love that he’s trying to help [push it] forward. The only thing is we want to be a little more included but we definitely love what’s going on… I hope to see more in the future with Pop Smoke and Dior collab,” Jackson stated.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, won five awards last month at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards including Top New Artist. His second posthumous album will be released on July 16 and will include 17 new tracks. He’s also featured on the new song “Lane Switcha” with Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat from the The Fast & The Furious 9 soundtrack.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was killed on Feb. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles during a botched home invasion. Five suspects were arrested in July 2020 in connection with his killing and are awaiting trial.

