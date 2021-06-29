Disney star Kyle Massey charged with allegedly sending nude content to minor

Former Disney child star Kyle Massey reportedly is facing felony charges after being accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl. Massey rose to fame starring alongside Raven-Symoné as her brother Cory Baxter on “That’s So Raven” and eventually landed his own show, “Cory In The House.”

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Massey has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. The actor is accused of electronically sending sexually explicit content to the girl during the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

TMZ also reports that the case is connected to a civil lawsuit filed in 2019 in which Massey was sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” via Snapchat. He claimed he was being extorted.

The court documents revealed that the child’s legal team initially opted for the civil suit against the actor, but the decision was dismissed when lawyers stated that they didn’t think Massey had enough money to make the case worth it. The case then went to the sheriff’s office, where a report was filed. Police began investigating in early 2020.

The child’s mother also stated in the report to the police that Massey knew the child since she was 4 years old. The documents also revealed that a thumb drive was given to authorities by the girl’s mother that contained the explicit material Massey allegedly sent over Snapchat when she was 13. TMZ also reports that the documents stated that there were a series of recordings that included a pornographic video clip and a video of a man who appears to be Massey exposing his penis.

Massey was scheduled to appear for his arraignment Monday, June 28, in King County Criminal Court in Washington but was a no-show.

Massey appeared in the crime thriller film Dutch, which premiered in March and stars Lance Gross. Currently streaming, the film is based on the book by author Teri Woods. He’s also currently starring in the comedy series “Millennials,” which streams on AMC’s streaming service, ALLBLK.