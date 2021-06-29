Russell Wilson and Ciara’s kids debut his new fashion line 3Brand (photos)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gave a sneak peak of his upcoming signature line 3BRAND this weekend at the opening of the new Rookie USA flagship store in New York. The Super Bowl ring-earning champion hosted the event along with his wife, R&B songstress Ciara. The event also included a product reveal and fashion show featuring highlights from the new clothing line modeled by celebrity kids. The children’s clothing line, 3BRAND, is named after Russell Wilson’s close connection to the number three and his Seahawks number.

“As a young kid, I used to dream about playing in the pros. I would do the Michael Jordan crossover move wearing his shoes. The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear and for them to be able to experience everything I’ve dreamed about,” Wilson told Forbes.

This 40-piece collection was created for boys and girls, ages 12 months to 20. The brand’s full line will be available in August. 3BRAND is also donating 3% of sales to Russell Wilson’s non-profit, the Why Not You Foundation.

Children of Tiki Barber, Keyshawn Johnson, Victor Cruz and CC Sabathia, were just of a few of the kids in the fashion show. Fabolous and Emily B’s son Jonas also walked the runway, as did Russell and Ciara’s children – Future, Sienna and Win.

“I was fortunate enough to create this logo and be part of the process behind creating 3BRAND. The number 3 means so much to me. 3BRAND represents the mind, body, and soul. I live 3 things everyday of my life – sports, music, and fashion. Ciara and I have three children, and it’s my football number” the NFL star further commented to Forbes.

Check out a few photos from the fashion show below.