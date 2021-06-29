Young Thug to make his acting debut alongside Tiffany Haddish

Young Thug is the latest hip-hop artist to step into the Hollywood arena and will be starring in the upcoming musical dramedy, Throw It Back. The Slime Season rapper will also serve as an executive producer and supervise the film’s soundtrack, which will consist of southern hip-hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms. The film will also feature Tiffany Haddish and Shahadi Wright Joseph who played Zora in Jordan Peele’s Us.

According to Deadline, the film’s synopsis states that Throw It Back is a dance-filled musical that follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.

The film will be directed by Shadae Lamar Smith and was written by Smith and Rochée Jeffrey. Smith is the former in-house director for Black Eyes Peas frontman will.i.am. Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Productions will also serve as a producer of the project along with Feigco Entertainment, while Geoff Ogunlesi and Lynne Hedvig are executive producers of the film as well.

On the music tip, Young Thug released his Slime Language 2 compilation in April, which features artists signed to his Young Stoner Life (YSL) label. The project also includes collaborations with Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Future, Coi Leray, Big Sean, Rowdy Rebel and Yung Bleu.

Thugga is also featured on Lil Gotit’s new banger “Playa Chanel,” which is produced by Supah Mario and Luca Starz. Check out the new heat below which dropped last week and is one of the standout cuts on Lil Gotit’s new project Top Chef Gotit.