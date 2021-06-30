Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat to engage in Verzuz battle

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat, two beloved crooners who wrote the soundtrack for an entire generation of music fans, will now go head-to-head in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

The “Every Little Step” performer and “Make it Last” songwriter will match their blockbuster songs and classic albums beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in partnership with the Essence Music Festival. The in-person annual Essence Fest in New Orleans has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, though it will take place virtually.

Billboard reports that since the start of the cultural juggernaut Verzuz in March 2020, which was birthed during mandatory quarantine, the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-founded platform has greatly boosted the sales of its participants. It has also generated more than five billion impressions for veteran artists.

Fans can view the Sweat Vs Brown bout on VerzuzTV’s Instagram Live or stream the show via Triller, the FITE app, Essence IG, and Essence.com.