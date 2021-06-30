DJ Akademiks calls Megan Thee Stallion’s career ‘overhyped’

Social media star DJ Akademiks had a few choice words about Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion’s music. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes Megan is “overhyped.”

He spoke candidly about Megan on his YouTube channel, pointing to the support she received in the aftermath of the 2020 shooting incident. Akademiks even goes as far as to say he “hates” the rapper.

The comments, come right after the Houston rapper’s performance on the 2021 BET Awards show, Sunday, June 27. It seems that Meg’s victories in several categories, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, the Viewer’s Choice Award for her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé, and Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for “WAP,” set him off.

“I guess I’ll start by saying this: I am now in belief that Meg Thee Stallion’s career has been propelled, overhyped, and also put on a pedestal because of this whole Black girl magic, protect Black women [movement]. I’m sorry,” he says in the recorded clip.

“Listen to everybody’s review of Meg’s album,” he says. “She just dropped it’s called Good News. It’s mid. It’s mid.”

Megan has not responded to Akademiks’ comments. However, she did take to social media on Tuesday, June 29, to announce her new partnership with CashApp to give out $1 million in stock to help teach her fans and CashApp users about investments.