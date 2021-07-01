Don Cheadle marries Bridgid Coulter after 28 years together (video)

Don Cheadle has married his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter after 28 years together.

The 56-year-old actor has confirmed he and the 52-year-old actress — who have two children, Ayana, 26, and Imani, 24, — wed in secret last year.

During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, guest host Wanda Sykes — who had previously assumed the couple was already married — told Cheadle: “You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married.

“And I was like, ‘Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.’

“I was like, ‘What the hell happened, man?’… I think I just texted something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’…

“I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.’ ”

He replied: “That’s understandable given that we’d been together 28 years before we got married.

“I hold you blameless.”

The couple has been dating since 1992, and they have starred alongside one another in the 1997 movie Rosewood, and TV series “House of Lies” and “Black Monday.”

In 2010, the Hotel Rwanda actor insisted he really wanted to “make sure [his] relationship stayed together”, and that he was there for the “important parts” of his kids’ lives amid his movie career.

He said: “I am somebody who really does want to make sure my relationship stays together and that I am there for the important parts of my kids’ life.

“There’s going to be a time where they’ll be like, ‘Please go away for three months and do a movie.’

“But while they’re still like, ‘Daddy, I want you here,’ then I want to deliver for them. So it’s a juggling act. It’s really tricky.

“But it’s worth everything it takes.”

Watch Cheadle’s full interview with Sykes below.