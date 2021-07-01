Jada Pinkett Smith pleaded with Tupac not to beat up Will Smith, witness says

Jada Pinkett Smith pleaded with Tupac Shakur not to lay hands on her new lover, Will Smith, according to an emcee who was close to the late legend.

Outlawz Immortalz original member Napoleon discussed Pinkett Smith and 2Pac during an interview with “The Art Of Dialogue” on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She recently had paid homage to 2Pac again during her celebration of what would have been his 50th birthday on June 16.

Napoleon was close to the situation as he was a member of Outlawz, the rap group Tupac founded in late 1995. Napoleon, who was born Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale, has since converted to Islam and is a motivational speaker.

“I remember when I first came around Pac, Jada Pinkett was in a movie; it may have been the first movie she ever starred in with one of the Wayan Brothers — I can’t remember the name of it,” Napoleon began.

“We went down to Atlanta and I’m a kid and I’m like, ‘This movie is boring as hell, but Pac was just staring at the screen, just paying attention and really heavily involved in the movie … really focused!”

Napoleon said the next time Tupac mentioned Pinkett Smith, they were in Los Angeles, and he seemed upset. “Pac came in the room, he was like, ‘Jada gonna contact me like and tell me: Don’t do nothing to Will Smith,'” Napoleon recalled.

“So Pac was upset. He said ‘I don’t know why she would think I would try and make some problems with Will Smith.’ So I guess it kinda hurt him. He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett, a lot of respect for her. A lot of respect for her.”

Listen to Napoleon’s entire interview below.