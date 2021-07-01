Kyle Massey a no-show at arraignment hearing, attorney disputes charges

Kyle Massey didn’t know he’d been charged with sex offenses until he read news reports.

It was revealed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, that the “That’s So Raven” actor had missed an arraignment hearing the day before after being accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, but his attorney has insisted the 29-year-old star wasn’t properly served or notified of the court meeting.

The lawyer, Lee A. Hutton III, said his client believes the allegations are motivated by revenge because the accuser didn’t succeed in a civil suit in 2019 — which he claimed at the time was an extortion attempt — and told TMZ he “intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts.”

The lawyer added: “We plan to seek an early dismissal finally putting this bad behavior to rest.”

Washington prosecutors have alleged Massey exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl during the period between Dec. 1, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2019.

According to a court motion earlier this month, Massey cannot use the internet without a computer monitoring system to track his “sexually explicit communication” with minors and is banned from having contact with minor children “except in the presence of a responsible adult.”

The teenager’s mother had reported the former Disney star to the King County Sheriff’s Office in February 2020 and told them her daughter had received “explicit material” from him via Snapchat.

The woman told the authorities the actor had known her daughter since she was 4 years old, so he was aware of her age, and had asked for the youngster to be sent to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.

Continued on the next page.