Lil’ Kim claps back at 50 Cent after he mocks her BET Awards look (photo)

Lil’ Kim has claimed she turned down 50 Cent when he asked her out on a date.

The 46-year-old hip-hop star has responded after the 45-year-old rapper re-posted a meme comparing her recent BET Awards look to resembling an owl, and while she saw admitted it was “hilarious,” she still took aim at the “Candy Shop” hitmaker claiming he was very much romantically interested in her at one point.

Sharing the meme on her own Instagram page, she wrote: “S— like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b—- that n—-z b—-es, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down.

“Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

Her response came after Mr. Papers hit out at Fiddy — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — for the original post.

He commented: “Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard”

In her response, Kim also defended him from any backlash for sticking up for her, and hinted at revealing more about the situation with 50 Cent in her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee.

She added: “And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n—- s—. What a husband is suppose to do.

“All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully.

“50 Cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now.”

Lil’ Kim — who rose to global prominence with her rap hits in the 1990s — is set to release the tell-all book later this year, and she has promised to tell her true story.

She previously said: “I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time.

“Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

Kim grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and started rapping alongside The Notorious B.I.G. before they became lovers.

The memoir is set to trace her meteoric rise from the streets of New York City to the top of the charts.