ShaCarri Richardson tests positive for cannabis, possibly out of Tokyo Olympics

It’s amazing how systemic racism can rear its ugly head at the most “convenient” times and after violating the rules set for by the United States Olympic Committee, world-class sprinter and American favorite, Sha’Carri Richardson, tweeted three words to summarize her feelings:

“I am human.”

CBS News reports that Sha’Carri Richardson has been placed on a 30-day suspension after testing positive for marijuana. “A positive test result would disqualify her U.S. Olympic Trials performance,” the source elaborates, “and she could be suspended from competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.”

“Though a 30-day suspension would force Richardson out of the 100 meters, it would end prior to the start of competition in the 4×100-meter relay, which she was expected to run,” the source continued.

For the past few weeks, Sha’Carri Richardson has been blowing away the competition — even far exceeding one of the U.S. favorites, Jenna Prandini — who would coincidentally replace Richardson if she cannot compete, reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile, everyone remembers Michael Phelps’ incident, right? As the 2009 Beijing Olympics were coming into view, Phelps was caught with a marijuana pipe to his mouth. The team suspended him for three months, and he lost his Kellogg’s endorsement.

In 2009, New York Times reported that the United States Olympic Committee’s Darryl Seibel said that U.S.O.C. officials were willing to work with Phelps at the time and make sure he didn’t make the same mistake again.

Well, wasn’t that just “American” of them?

The official NBC Olympics’ Twitter page is even still boasting about his accomplishments — having made a post just a day ago. Looks like they’re still “working with” him.

So, we all would absolutely love to see the U.S.O.C. work with Sha’Carri Richardson in a similar way. The same way the committee understood that Phelps was human and makes mistakes, they should also realize the same for this 100m sprinter.

We often don’t realize it, but — as Abigail Wozniak penned in IZA‘s Discussion Paper No. 6605: “Discrimination and the Effects of Drug Testing on Black Employment” — “A quiet companion to the drug war has been the increased use of drug testing within mainstream American society.”

Everyone who is anyone recognizes and acknowledges the effects this American drug war has had on the Black community. Likewise, cannabis drug testing has kept several qualified and skilled Black professionals at the gate. And that’s institutionally part of the purpose.