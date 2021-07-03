Duane Martin joins Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk

Duane Martin continues to make his Hollywood rebound and has just signed an overall deal with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions for scripted and unscripted content. Martin currently stars in the Spectrum Original series “L.A.’s Finest” along with Gabrielle Union in the Bad Boys movie television spin-off which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The first projects Martin will develop under the deal are “The Free Agent” and “Deal Detective.” According to Deadline, “The Free Agent,” created by Martin and Pinkett Smith, is loosely based on Martin’s 25 years as a sports agent and follows an on-the-rise agent who started his own company and went on to represent five Hall of Fame athletes in five different sports. Through triumph and various obstacles, he does whatever it takes to protect his clients and family.

“Jada is the brilliant creator and architect of the Red Table universe and I’m thrilled we are working together. As we go forward with sharing part of my story, Jada has the unique perspective of having seen the journey unfold. I can’t think of a better partner,” Martin told the Hollywood trade magazine.

“Deal Detective” is a reality series that follows Martin as he leads a group of professional bargain hunters out to help people going through tough and challenging times. The show will educate the audience on how to find killer deals while preserving more dollars to support their families.

“Duane and I have been friends for a long time. It would be an understatement to say how excited myself and the ‘Red Table Talk’ family are to work with someone as talented as Duane,” Smith added in the statement to Deadline.

Martin’s deal marks one of the first major deals for Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions.

“Luck doesn’t exist in this town. So you have to create, create, create the opportunity 🙏🏽,” the Above The Rim star added on Instagram.