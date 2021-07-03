Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line to be worn by athletes in Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have called it quits on the marriage, but her fashion apparel line has just kicked into high gear and shows no signs of waning. Kardashian’s brand Skims will provide shapewear and loungewear for Team USA as it competes in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Hollywood socialite and businesswoman took to Instagram to announce the news and share how her stepfather Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, inspired her.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets … and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir,” explained Kim.

Caitlyn also gave Kim his approval for the new venture, responding on IG, “Wow! Full circle! Amazing! So so proud. Love you. Congratulations!!!”

Several athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics including Dalilah Muhammad, Alex Morgan, A’ja Wilson, Scout Bassett and Haley Anderson are featured in the campaign for Skims. The collection will also be available online.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM. Thanks to the amazing Team USA athletes who took part: @alexmorgan13, @aja22wilson, @scoutbassett, @dalilahmuhammad_, @swimhaley,” she further posted.

Check out a few pieces of the line below.