LL Cool J enters the beauty business and partners with Phenix Salon Suites

LL Cool J has already made his mark on hip-hop and the acting arena and now the Queens MC is jumping into the hairstyle and beauty business.

The “I Need Love” rapper recently announced that he’s partnered with Phenix Salon Suites largest franchisee, Kevin Davis, to own and operate Phenix locations throughout the East Coast, including Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York, in addition to expanding the Los Angeles market.

According to the company’s website, Phenix Salons redefines the options available for sole proprietors in the beauty industry. Taking away the limitations of financial resources, Phenix and its franchisees provide professionals with the opportunity to own and operate a business at a fraction of the cost of traditional salon settings.

“I have known Gina Rivera, founder of Phenix Salon Suites, for several years now. I love the fact that Gina is not only the founder but also an active stylist with over 42,000 hours behind a chair servicing clients. She truly understands what it takes to make a difference in the lives of cosmetologists and estheticians,” LL told KPVI 6 News.

“Together, we are helping them realize their dreams of owning and operating their very own businesses. With Phenix, lifestyle professionals have the opportunity to flourish creatively, financially, and professionally. I’m excited to be a part of such a winning organization,” LL continued.

LL will bring his business acumen to the Phenix brand as it continues to expand on the East Coast, including Queens, where he grew up.

“I could not be more excited to partner with LL COOL J and together, accelerate our growth plans to further expand Phenix Salon Suites in key markets such as Los Angeles and New York. We’re excited to help lifestyle professionals pursue their dream of owning their own business by making salon suites more accessible within priority markets,” Davis told the station.

