Family killed, 10-year-old survives by playing dead

A Houston couple along with their 6-year-old daughter were killed in their home on June 30.

Devoted mother, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child with 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. The couple had been together for more than 10 years. However, their lives, along with their beautiful 6-year-old daughter’s were taken when an unknown gunman opened fire on their family. Now, the family and friends of the beautiful couple want to know why.

Reportedly someone knocked on the family’s door, Carhee opened the door, holding his 1-year-old son, and informed the masked gunman that he had the wrong apartment. However, according to KKTV news, the alleged shooter entered the home and opened fire on the family.

KHOU-11 news shared that the gun reportedly shot Carhee first and threw his 1-year-old son in the air. The gunman then of fatally shot Lagway as well as her 6-year-old daughter. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was shot in the arm as well. The brave 10-year-old held her brother tight as she pretended to be dead. The couple’s 8-year-old son was not home at the time. Once the gunman left, the 10-year-old quickly locked the door and called her grandmother to tell her what happened. “She’s like, ‘Granny, my mom got shot. My dad got shot’ and I’m like, ‘What happened?’ ” Manda Lagway, Donyavia’s mother, told ABC13.

The 10-year-old’s quick thinking not only saved her life but the life of her little brother. Manda Lagway wants everyone to know that her granddaughter is a hero.

While the families of Lagway and Carhee believe that this was a case of mistaken identity, authorities believe that the gunman knew the victims. Hopefully, the families of the victims will receive justice as an arrest has been made. Xavier Davis, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder.