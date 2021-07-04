Rodney Freeman is a bibliophile. The librarian, archivist believes the practice of preserving your stories and memories is essential. Originally from Chicago, Freeman currently resides in West Palm Beach where he works as a library director. Freeman is also helping to share the African American narrative of family and excellence through his startup, The Black Male Archives where he and others capture, curate, and promote positive stories about Black men and the archives sister platform Powerful Women of Color.

Rolling out spoke with Rodney Freeman about his new children’s book Daddy Let’s Play!

How would define your personal brand?

My brand, I would say, is all about the discovery and sharing of Information. It’s why I went into librarianship for that love and passion.

What is the backstory behind the title?

Great question, My daughter and I would play video games when I would come home from work, and she would go and throw me the remote and say; Daddy, Let’s Play!

Was it a deliberate decision to write a children’s book?

Oh yes. I have several other books that I want to write, but I wanted to start with this because I want to show Black men taking care of their business for the younger generation to see first, before moving on to teens and adults.

As a Black author, how important is it for Black writers and readers to have their own stories told?

[It’s] extremely important. There is an African proverb that says, “Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter.” It’s up to us to write and tell our own story.

What surprised you the most?

The illustrations. I mean I knew they were going to be good, but they are beyond that.

Who motivates you and why?

My daughter doesn’t know this, but I do a lot because I never want to come home and have her ask for something, and I have to tell her she can’t have it, or I can’t give it to her. I want to give her the world and make it better for her so she hopefully won’t encounter some of the same experiences that I had [and] have with race.

What book(s) are you currently reading?

I’m a comic book fan, and right now, it’s about the Black comic book authors of the Black Panther, The Next Batman, Green Lantern, and of course Milestone.

What’s next for you?

I like that Drake song; “Let’s see what happens next.” I would need like a whole day to tell you, but shortly, we are releasing a database that people will search all the stories that we have captured on The Black Male Archives and Powerful Women of Color sites that tell a holistic and positive narrative about our culture.