Racist rant caught on video, community shows up outside man’s home

After going on a racist onslaught, a man gives out his home address and says, “Come f—ing see me.” Now, police guard his door.

According to ABC 6, the man is 45-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews. Reportedly, he’s facing harassment and biased intimidation charges due to this incident.

On July 2, Mathews was seen on video in an altercation with another man. During this confrontation, shortly before 8 p.m., Edward Mathews is heard referring to those in-question as “monkeys” and the N-word — as reports NBC 10 – Philadelphia.

In the video, the man is heard boasting about doing similar things to others — as well as various “coincidences” — happening while he was “at work.” Several neighbors have come forth saying that Mathews has also allegedly harassed them.

Our story tonight from the scene of Mt. Laurel protest. Police are expected to hold briefing sometime soon. My colleague @Christie_Ileto will have continuing coverage tonight on @6abc https://t.co/v9U2oPtWam pic.twitter.com/dNxVg2HMBG — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 5, 2021

NBC 10 reports that a woman who posted one of two videos now circulating identified the man and accused him of harassing her for more than a year. There’s also Jazmyn Suszynski and her mother Aliya Robinson. ABC 6 reports that they said they’ve been his victims in the past years too.

Robinson told ABC 6 that they’ve tried to have something done about Edward Mathews, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“I tried,” Aliya said. “We have tried to get justice, and if we got justice, this wouldn’t be happening now.”

People have been outraged by the local police’s reaction to the man at the scene as well. The responding officer simply told Mathews to “stop it and go home.” And as can be seen from the current scene at Edward’s home, police officers are standing guard in front of his door.

NBC 10 reached out to the man for a statement, and he told them that he’s “never been racist.”

“I’ve never been a racist. I’ve made mistakes. Said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color but I am not a racist and I have the upmost respect for us as a community.”