Traci Braxton’s weight loss greatly concerns fans (photos)

Songstress Traci Braxton, much like her four singing siblings, endeared herself to her vast fan base with the unfiltered and unapologetic documentation of her famed family’s triumphs and travails on “Braxton Family Values.”

The easily relatable Braxton, 50, has often discussed her roller-coaster battles with weight over the years on the hit WE tv show. The issue became a topic of conversation again on Saturday, July 3, 2021, when Braxton posted Instagram photos from her son’s wedding that sounded alarms among her loyal fans.

Braxton captioned the wedding pics with an endearing message to her son, Kevin Surrat Jr. “I’m so proud of you too @oliviahaaron and @sirkevinjr y’all made your union official Wednesday June 30th on your 10th year anniversary. I love you guys!!!!”

The joyous affair turned sour for Braxton when fans began populating her comments section IG and Twitter with loving concerns for her health status, according to Eurweb.com.

The inquiries about Braxton’s frame became too much, and the singer deleted the one IG photo showing her with her face mask down around her chin and then turned off the comments section altogether.

Braxton has yet to respond publicly to fans’ concerns.