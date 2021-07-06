 Skip to content

Books » Book of the week: The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

By Tigner | July 6, 2021 |

Junauda Petrus’s novel brilliantly captures the distinctly lush and lyrical voices of Mabel and Audre as they conjure a love that is stronger than hatred, prison, and death and as vast as the blackness between the stars

Told in two distinct and irresistible voices, Junauda Petrus’s bold and lyrical book is the story of two black girls from very different backgrounds finding love and happiness in a world that seems determined to deny them both.

