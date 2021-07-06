H.E.R. says working alongside the Obamas was ‘life-changing’ (video)

H.E.R. had the opportunity to work with Barack and Michelle Obama on the new animated Netflix series “We The People” and called the experience “life-changing.”

The 24-year-old singer joined forces with the former president and first lady to help make the series, which features three-minute-long episodes teaching viewers about different aspects of American civics and politics with originals songs from H.E.R and other artists.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” H.E.R. described what it was like to work with the Obamas. “It was more exciting more than anything. It made me really want to, you know, kill it just because of them being attached and them being a part of it.

“It’s like, wow, you know, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did]. It’s kind of life-changing, you know?”

H.E.R. said she thinks it’s really important to reach out to young people and engage with them. “Sometimes you think, ‘I’m just a kid,’ or, ‘That’s a job for the adults,’ but the youth is really the beginning of the rest of our lives.

“I would like to believe my generation and younger, we’re going to set the tone for the future, and it’s up to us to be informed. I always say, you know, you can’t understand today without understanding yesterday, and so I think kids are going to start being more proactive and not reactive and really take control of our future.

“And we’ll learn from those things that we learned in the past, and make a difference and make a change when they know that they can — that they have the power to — and this project is going to empower people. I mean, it empowered me.”

Check out an episode of “We The People” below.